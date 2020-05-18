Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Food Stocks

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kirkland Lake Gold, down about 5.4% and shares of Drdgold down about 4.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are food shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Aquabounty Technologies, trading lower by about 5% and Campbell Soup, trading lower by about 3.2%.

