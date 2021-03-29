Markets
SBSW

Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Education & Training Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW), off about 5.6% and shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) down about 5.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by GSX Techedu (GSX), trading lower by about 9.6% and ATA Creativity Global (AACG), trading lower by about 8.5%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Education & Training Services
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Education & Training Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBSW ASM GSX AACG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular