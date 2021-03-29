Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Education & Training Services

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW), off about 5.6% and shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) down about 5.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by GSX Techedu (GSX), trading lower by about 9.6% and ATA Creativity Global (AACG), trading lower by about 8.5%.

