Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Defense Stocks

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kirkland Lake Gold, down about 16.1% and shares of Mcewen Mining down about 6.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are defense shares, about flat on the day as a group, led down by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, trading lower by about 3.3% and L3harris Technologies, trading lower by about 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.