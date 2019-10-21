Markets
MUX

Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Beverages & Wineries

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of McEwen Mining (MUX), down about 4.4% and shares of Alexco Resource Corp (AXU) off about 4.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are beverages & wineries shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by Alkaline Water (WTER), trading lower by about 3.3% and Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU), trading lower by about 2.5%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Beverages & Wineries
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Beverages & Wineries

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MUX AXU WTER CCU

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular