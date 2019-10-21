Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Beverages & Wineries

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of McEwen Mining (MUX), down about 4.4% and shares of Alexco Resource Corp (AXU) off about 4.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are beverages & wineries shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by Alkaline Water (WTER), trading lower by about 3.3% and Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU), trading lower by about 2.5%.

