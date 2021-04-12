Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Harmony Gold Mining, off about 5.7% and shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming down about 5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Village Farms International, trading lower by about 7% and Bioceres Crop Solutions, trading lower by about 6%.

