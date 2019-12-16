Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold Corp (TRX), down about 17.7% and shares of Platinum Group Metals (PLG) off about 4.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Air Industries Group (AIRI), trading lower by about 7.7% and Triumph Group (TGI), trading lower by about 5.1%.

