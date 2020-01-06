Markets
KOP

Monday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Semiconductors

In trading on Monday, paper & forest products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings (KOP), off about 4.2% and shares of Glatfelter (GLT) off about 3.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT), trading lower by about 5.9% and Smart Global Holdings (SGH), trading lower by about 3.9%.

