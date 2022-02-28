In trading on Monday, packaging & containers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of International Paper, off about 3.6% and shares of Ranpak Holdings down about 2.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are life & health insurance shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Prudential, trading lower by about 4% and AEGON, trading lower by about 3.1%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Packaging & Containers, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

