Monday Sector Laggards: Packaging & Containers, Asset Management Stocks

In trading on Monday, packaging & containers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Graphic Packaging Holding, down about 8.4% and shares of O-i Glass down about 7.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are asset management shares, down on the day by about 4.5% as a group, led down by Sculptor Capital Management, trading lower by about 8.4% and U.S. Global Investors, trading lower by about 7%.

