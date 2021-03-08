Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Semiconductors

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Highpeak Energy, down about 25.8% and shares of W&T Offshore off about 9.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Daqo New Energy, trading lower by about 8.5% and Ebang International Holdings, trading lower by about 5.8%.

