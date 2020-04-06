Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Pedevco, off about 11.4% and shares of Qep Resources down about 8.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 15.4% and Kimbell Royalty Partners, trading lower by about 5.4%.

