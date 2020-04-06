Markets
PED

Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Pedevco, off about 11.4% and shares of Qep Resources down about 8.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 15.4% and Kimbell Royalty Partners, trading lower by about 5.4%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PED QEP BPT KRP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular