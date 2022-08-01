In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of SilverBow Resources, off about 8.7% and shares of Talos Energy off about 8.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 7.7% and Kimbell Royalty Partners, trading lower by about 3.8%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

