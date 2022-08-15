Markets
ZEST

Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ecoark Holdings, off about 10.6% and shares of W&T Offshore off about 7.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led down by Adams Resources & Energy, trading lower by about 6.4% and Ecopetrol, trading lower by about 4.9%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZEST WTI AE EC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular