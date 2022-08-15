In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ecoark Holdings, off about 10.6% and shares of W&T Offshore off about 7.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led down by Adams Resources & Energy, trading lower by about 6.4% and Ecopetrol, trading lower by about 4.9%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.