Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cnooc Limited, off about 15.9% and shares of Sasol down about 11.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led down by Clean Energy Fuels, trading lower by about 11.2% and Cvr Energy, trading lower by about 7.7%.

