Markets
CHK

Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Chesapeake Energy, off about 26% and shares of Denbury Resources off about 17.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas equipment & services shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Diamond Offshore Drilling, trading lower by about 61.1% and CNX Midstream Partners, trading lower by about 35.2%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHK DNR DO CNXM

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular