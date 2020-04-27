Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Chesapeake Energy, off about 26% and shares of Denbury Resources off about 17.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas equipment & services shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Diamond Offshore Drilling, trading lower by about 61.1% and CNX Midstream Partners, trading lower by about 35.2%.

