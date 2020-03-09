Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 25.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Matador Resources, off about 61% and shares of SM Energy down about 58.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas equipment & services shares, down on the day by about 17.7% as a group, led down by Oil States International, trading lower by about 43.6% and Noble Midstream Partners, trading lower by about 40%.

