Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Indonesia Energy, off about 16% and shares of Kosmos Energy down about 13.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 6.9% as a group, led down by Centrus Energy, trading lower by about 15.1% and Energy Fuels, trading lower by about 12.3%.

