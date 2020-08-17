Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Airlines

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Callon Petroleum (CPE), off about 11.9% and shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) off about 9.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Hawaiian Holdings (HA), trading lower by about 5% and Spirit Airlines (SAVE), trading lower by about 3.8%.

