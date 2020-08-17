Markets
CPE

Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Airlines

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Callon Petroleum (CPE), off about 11.9% and shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) off about 9.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Hawaiian Holdings (HA), trading lower by about 5% and Spirit Airlines (SAVE), trading lower by about 3.8%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Airlines
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Airlines

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPE OMP HA SAVE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular