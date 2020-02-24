Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Airlines

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 6.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kosmos Energy, down about 15.4% and shares of Valaris off about 12.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 6.1% as a group, led down by Ryanair Holdings, trading lower by about 12.1% and Spirit Airlines, trading lower by about 10.4%.

