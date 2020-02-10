Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ion Geophysical, down about 16.1% and shares of CNX Resources down about 9.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Village Farms International, trading lower by about 7.4% and Sundial Growers, trading lower by about 5.8%.

