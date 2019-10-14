Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Parsley Energy, off about 10.3% and shares of Ring Energy off about 10.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Village Farms International, trading lower by about 4.2% and Sundial Growers, trading lower by about 1.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.