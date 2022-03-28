In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Houston American Energy, down about 12% and shares of W & T Offshore off about 9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led down by S&W Seed, trading lower by about 7.2% and Village Farms International, trading lower by about 6.7%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Agriculture & Farm Products

