Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Monday, oil & gas equipment & services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Dynagas, off about 14.6% and shares of TISI off about 11.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Nextdecade, trading lower by about 18% and Torchlight Energy Resources, trading lower by about 10.7%.

