Markets
FET

Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Apparel Stores

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, oil & gas equipment & services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Forum Energy Technologies, off about 23.5% and shares of Phillips 66 Partners off about 13.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Designer Brands, trading lower by about 7.5% and Vera Bradley, trading lower by about 4.3%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Apparel Stores
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Apparel Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FET PSXP DBI VRA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular