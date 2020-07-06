Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Apparel Stores

In trading on Monday, oil & gas equipment & services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Forum Energy Technologies, off about 23.5% and shares of Phillips 66 Partners off about 13.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Designer Brands, trading lower by about 7.5% and Vera Bradley, trading lower by about 4.3%.

