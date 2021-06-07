Monday Sector Laggards: Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Monday, non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, off about 6.8% and shares of Southern Copper down about 4.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Arcbest, trading lower by about 8.4% and TFI International, trading lower by about 4.4%.

