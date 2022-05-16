In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of GameStop, off about 6.3% and shares of Weber down about 5.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Yellow, trading lower by about 7.2% and Saia, trading lower by about 6.6%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Trucking Stocks

