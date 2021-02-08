Monday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Textiles

In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of GameStop, down about 7.2% and shares of Systemax, off about 1.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are textiles shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Fossil Group, trading lower by about 5% and Canada Goose Holdings, trading lower by about 4.5%.

