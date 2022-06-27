In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Weber, off about 11.1% and shares of Gamestop down about 3.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by OVERSTOCK.com, trading lower by about 7.3% and 1STDIBS.com, trading lower by about 7.2%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Specialty Retail Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.