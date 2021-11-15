Monday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Monday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Peabody Energy, off about 8.1% and shares of Hallador Energy down about 7.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led down by Euroseas, trading lower by about 7.4% and Eurodry, trading lower by about 6.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.