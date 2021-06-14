Monday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Publishing Stocks

In trading on Monday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nuveen Arizona Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund III, off about 12% and shares of Energy Fuels off about 11.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are publishing shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by John Wiley & Sons, trading lower by about 8.2% and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, trading lower by about 5.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.