In trading on Monday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Peabody Energy, down about 8.3% and shares of Consol Energy off about 8.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 3% as a group, led down by Sandstorm Gold, trading lower by about 9.9% and Platinum Group Metals, trading lower by about 7%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Precious Metals

