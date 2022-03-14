Monday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Monday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 6.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ramaco Resources, down about 17.9% and shares of Centrus Energy down about 16.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 5.4% as a group, led down by Independence Contract Drilling, trading lower by about 12% and Tellurian, trading lower by about 11.8%.

