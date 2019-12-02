Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Metals Fabrication & Products, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Monday, metals fabrication & products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Aqua Metals (AQMS), down about 41.5% and shares of Nexa Resources (NEXA) down about 4.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Conns (CONN), trading lower by about 4.1% and Gamestop Corporation (GME), trading lower by about 3.2%.

