Monday Sector Laggards: Metals Fabrication & Products, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

In trading on Monday, metals fabrication & products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Timkensteel, down about 23% and shares of Suncoke Energy off about 9.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are home furnishings & improvement shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Purple Innovation, trading lower by about 9.1% and Lumber Liquidators Holdings, trading lower by about 7.1%.

