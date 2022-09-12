Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.5%. Within that group, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.7% and 4.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.8% on the day, and down 12.25% year-to-date. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 34.60% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc is up 41.92% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and CF make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and down 19.58% on a year-to-date basis. Twitter Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.29% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, is down 41.62% year-to-date. AMD makes up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.8% Services +0.9% Healthcare +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Utilities +0.7% Financial +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.6% Materials +0.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.