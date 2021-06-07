Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) and Linde plc (Symbol: LIN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 20.10% year-to-date. LyondellBasell Industries NV, meanwhile, is up 25.42% year-to-date, and Linde plc is up 11.38% year-to-date. Combined, LYB and LIN make up approximately 18.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) and Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 18.38% on a year-to-date basis. United Rentals Inc, meanwhile, is up 37.12% year-to-date, and Verisk Analytics Inc, is down 18.99% year-to-date. Combined, URI and VRSK make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.0% Energy +0.2% Utilities +0.1% Financial -0.1% Services -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.5% Consumer Products -0.6% Industrial -0.8% Materials -1.1%

