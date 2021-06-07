Markets
LYB

Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Industrial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Monday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) and Linde plc (Symbol: LIN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 20.10% year-to-date. LyondellBasell Industries NV, meanwhile, is up 25.42% year-to-date, and Linde plc is up 11.38% year-to-date. Combined, LYB and LIN make up approximately 18.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) and Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 18.38% on a year-to-date basis. United Rentals Inc, meanwhile, is up 37.12% year-to-date, and Verisk Analytics Inc, is down 18.99% year-to-date. Combined, URI and VRSK make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +1.0%
Energy +0.2%
Utilities +0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Services -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.5%
Consumer Products -0.6%
Industrial -0.8%
Materials -1.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LYB LIN XLB URI VRSK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular