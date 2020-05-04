Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, Arconic Corp (Symbol: ARNC) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 31.2% and 4.3%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 17.19% year-to-date. Arconic Corp, meanwhile, is down 71.89% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp, is down 31.79% year-to-date. SEE makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) and Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.2% and 8.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 2.0% in midday trading, and down 24.62% on a year-to-date basis. American Airlines Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 66.32% year-to-date, and Delta Air Lines Inc , is down 61.72% year-to-date. Combined, AAL and DAL make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.7% Utilities +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.0% Healthcare -0.4% Services -0.7% Consumer Products -0.9% Financial -1.2% Industrial -1.9% Materials -2.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.