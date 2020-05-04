Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, Arconic Corp (Symbol: ARNC) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 31.2% and 4.3%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 17.19% year-to-date. Arconic Corp, meanwhile, is down 71.89% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp, is down 31.79% year-to-date. SEE makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) and Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.2% and 8.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 2.0% in midday trading, and down 24.62% on a year-to-date basis. American Airlines Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 66.32% year-to-date, and Delta Air Lines Inc , is down 61.72% year-to-date. Combined, AAL and DAL make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.7%
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.7%
|Consumer Products
|-0.9%
|Financial
|-1.2%
|Industrial
|-1.9%
|Materials
|-2.0%
