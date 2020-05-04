Markets
ARNC

Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Industrial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, Arconic Corp (Symbol: ARNC) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 31.2% and 4.3%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 17.19% year-to-date. Arconic Corp, meanwhile, is down 71.89% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp, is down 31.79% year-to-date. SEE makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) and Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.2% and 8.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 2.0% in midday trading, and down 24.62% on a year-to-date basis. American Airlines Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 66.32% year-to-date, and Delta Air Lines Inc , is down 61.72% year-to-date. Combined, AAL and DAL make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Portfolio Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.7%
Utilities +0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.0%
Healthcare -0.4%
Services -0.7%
Consumer Products -0.9%
Financial -1.2%
Industrial -1.9%
Materials -2.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARNC SEE XLB AAL DAL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular