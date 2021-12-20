Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.7% loss. Within that group, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.8% and 5.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 2.7% on the day, and up 19.24% year-to-date. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is up 111.21% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 48.82% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and ALB make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) and Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.0% and 5.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 2.8% in midday trading, and up 28.77% on a year-to-date basis. Principal Financial Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 39.27% year-to-date, and Synchrony Financial is up 29.42% year-to-date. Combined, PFG and SYF make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.5% Healthcare -1.2% Technology & Communications -1.3% Services -1.5% Consumer Products -1.6% Industrial -1.8% Energy -2.1% Financial -2.3% Materials -2.7%

