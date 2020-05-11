Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.4% loss. Within that group, Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.8% and 6.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.7% on the day, and down 15.56% year-to-date. Howmet Aerospace Inc, meanwhile, is down 61.73% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co , is down 48.31% year-to-date. MOS makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Among large Energy stocks, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.9% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.8% in midday trading, and down 35.65% on a year-to-date basis. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is down 64.62% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co, is down 43.60% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and PXD make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.4% Technology & Communications +0.2% Utilities -0.9% Services -1.1% Industrial -1.3% Consumer Products -1.6% Financial -1.9% Energy -2.1% Materials -2.4%

