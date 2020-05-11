Markets
HWM

Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.4% loss. Within that group, Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.8% and 6.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.7% on the day, and down 15.56% year-to-date. Howmet Aerospace Inc, meanwhile, is down 61.73% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co , is down 48.31% year-to-date. MOS makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Among large Energy stocks, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.9% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.8% in midday trading, and down 35.65% on a year-to-date basis. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is down 64.62% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co, is down 43.60% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and PXD make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +1.4%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Utilities -0.9%
Services -1.1%
Industrial -1.3%
Consumer Products -1.6%
Financial -1.9%
Energy -2.1%
Materials -2.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HWM MOS XLB FTI PXD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular