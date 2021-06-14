Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 17.44% year-to-date. WestRock Co, meanwhile, is up 27.38% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp. is up 93.03% year-to-date. Combined, WRK and NUE make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) and PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 4.07% on a year-to-date basis. Under Armour Inc, meanwhile, is up 20.50% year-to-date, and PVH Corp is up 15.92% year-to-date. Combined, UAA and PVH make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Utilities -0.3%
Healthcare -0.3%
Services -0.9%
Financial -0.9%
Industrial -0.9%
Consumer Products -1.3%
Energy -1.3%
Materials -1.9%

