Monday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Industrial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.4% loss. Within that group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.8% and 5.4%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 2.4% on the day, and roughly flat year-to-date. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and Alaska Air Group, Inc., is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. ALK makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 2.5% in midday trading, and roughly flat year-to-date. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and Edison International, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. Combined, PEG and EIX make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.6%
Healthcare -1.1%
Materials -1.3%
Consumer Products -1.4%
Technology & Communications -1.5%
Services -1.6%
Financial -2.2%
Utilities -2.3%
Industrial -2.4%

