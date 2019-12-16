Monday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Industrial companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.5%. Within the sector, Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) and Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 2.0%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 28.82% year-to-date. Boeing Co. , meanwhile, is up 4.25% year-to-date, and Keysight Technologies Inc is up 70.13% year-to-date. BA makes up approximately 8.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.5%. Among large Materials stocks, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) and Newmont Goldcorp Corp (Symbol: NEM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.3% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 22.11% on a year-to-date basis. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., meanwhile, is down 8.88% year-to-date, and Newmont Goldcorp Corp is up 21.99% year-to-date. Combined, IFF and NEM make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.0% Technology & Communications +1.0% Healthcare +0.9% Utilities +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Services +0.6% Financial +0.6% Industrial +0.5% Materials +0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.