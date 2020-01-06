Monday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Monday, Industrial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) and Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.9%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 1.33% year-to-date. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., meanwhile, is down 2.44% year-to-date, and Lam Research Corp, is down 1.11% year-to-date. CHRW makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) and Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.6% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 0.42% on a year-to-date basis. Under Armour Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.51% year-to-date, and Under Armour Inc, is down 4.85% year-to-date. Combined, UAA and UA make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.1% Healthcare +0.6% Utilities +0.3% Services -0.0% Technology & Communications 0.0% Materials -0.0% Consumer Products -0.1% Financial -0.1% Industrial -0.5%

