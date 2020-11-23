Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 7.27% year-to-date. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is up 77.53% year-to-date, and STERIS plc is up 25.47% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and STE make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 0.42% on a year-to-date basis. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 27.94% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 24.37% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and NEE make up approximately 20.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +6.0% Services +1.6% Financial +1.5% Industrial +1.1% Materials +1.1% Consumer Products +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.4% Utilities +0.2% Healthcare -0.4%

