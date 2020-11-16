Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) and Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 10.85% year-to-date. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.02% year-to-date, and Pfizer Inc, is down 1.11% year-to-date. Combined, XRAY and PFE make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 4.73% on a year-to-date basis. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is down 38.20% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc, is down 3.57% year-to-date. Combined, FE and AEP make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +5.9% Materials +2.5% Industrial +1.8% Services +1.6% Financial +1.6% Consumer Products +1.3% Technology & Communications +0.7% Utilities +0.4% Healthcare -0.1%

