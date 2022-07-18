Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 8.08% year-to-date. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.54% year-to-date, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, is down 36.35% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and BIO make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 1.89% on a year-to-date basis. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is down 22.05% year-to-date, and CMS Energy Corp is up 1.48% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and CMS make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.4%
|Services
|+0.9%
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.7%
|Healthcare
|-0.9%
