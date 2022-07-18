Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 8.08% year-to-date. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.54% year-to-date, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, is down 36.35% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and BIO make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 1.89% on a year-to-date basis. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is down 22.05% year-to-date, and CMS Energy Corp is up 1.48% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and CMS make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.4%
Services +0.9%
Materials +0.6%
Industrial +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.4%
Financial +0.1%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Utilities -0.7%
Healthcare -0.9%

Most Popular