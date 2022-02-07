Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.1%. Within that group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) and HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.4% and 3.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 5.98% year-to-date. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.44% year-to-date, and HCA Healthcare Inc, is down 9.74% year-to-date. Combined, ZBH and HCA make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 4.30% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 10.38% year-to-date, and Southern Company, is down 0.90% year-to-date. Combined, AES and SO make up approximately 9.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.0% Consumer Products +0.8% Industrial +0.7% Financial +0.6% Services +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.3% Materials +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Healthcare +0.1%

