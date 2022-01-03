Markets
MRNA

Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.0% and 4.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.4% on the day, and roughly flat year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and Quest Diagnostics, Inc., is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. Combined, MRNA and DGX make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and roughly flat year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and Exelon Corp, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. Combined, AWK and EXC make up approximately 8.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.5%
Services +0.3%
Financial +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Industrial -0.5%
Materials -0.7%
Utilities -1.0%
Healthcare -1.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA DGX XLV AWK EXC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular