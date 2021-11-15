Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) and ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 18.63% year-to-date. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, meanwhile, is up 40.52% year-to-date, and ABIOMED, Inc. is up 7.56% year-to-date. Combined, LH and ABMD make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) and Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.7% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 28.79% on a year-to-date basis. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., meanwhile, is down 14.72% year-to-date, and Citrix Systems Inc, is down 33.30% year-to-date. CTXS makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.1% Energy +1.1% Consumer Products +0.7% Services +0.6% Financial +0.4% Industrial +0.1% Materials -0.2% Healthcare -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.5%

