Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) and ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.4% and 2.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 4.92% year-to-date. Centene Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.02% year-to-date, and ResMed Inc. is up 13.97% year-to-date. Combined, CNC and RMD make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.7%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) and Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 30.33% on a year-to-date basis. Arista Networks Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.20% year-to-date, and Equinix Inc is up 33.26% year-to-date. ANET makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Materials +2.3% Energy +2.2% Financial +1.7% Consumer Products +1.6% Services +1.6% Industrial +1.5% Utilities +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.7% Healthcare -0.5%

